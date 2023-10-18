U.S. military thwarts drone attack targeting forces in Iraq amidst rising tensions in the region

Shafaq News/ U.S. military successfully intercepted two drones aimed at its forces in Iraq early Wednesday, according to two anonymous U.S. officials speaking to Reuters. The attack was foiled at Iraq's al Asad air base, a key installation hosting American troops.
The officials, who requested anonymity, refrained from naming the suspected perpetrators of the attack. However, this incident occurred during escalated vigilance in Washington due to concerns about activities by Iran-backed groups. Tensions in the region had already reached a boiling point due to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, further heightening concerns about potential attacks.
The thwarted attack occurred shortly after a tragic incident in Gaza, where a hospital was struck by Israel, losing hundreds of Palestinian lives. This devastating event increased pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden, who was scheduled to travel to Israel on Wednesday to express support for the Israeli ongoing aggression.
Israel attributed the explosion at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital to a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, a claim vehemently denied by the group.
Palestinian officials contradicted this account, asserting that an Israeli airstrike was responsible for the hospital's destruction. The Palestinian Authority's health minister went further, accusing Israel of perpetrating a "massacre."
Adding to the regional tension, Iraq had already been grappling with internal strife exacerbated by the conflict in Gaza. Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq's top Shiite cleric, condemned Israel's actions and urged the global community to stand up against the "terrible brutality" unfolding in Gaza.
The Iraqi government also took a firm stance, showing solidarity with the Palestinians.
Iraq's firm stance comes at a critical juncture, as various armed groups within the country, such as Kataeb Hezbollah, have issued warnings to the United States. These groups have explicitly stated that any direct American intervention in the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza would provoke retaliatory attacks against U.S. forces.