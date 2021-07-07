U.S. hands strongly worded messages to Iraqi sides in the wake of Erbil and Ain al-Assad attacks

Shafaq News/ U.S. diplomatic parties delivered strongly worded messages to specific Iraqi figures via government channels in the wake of the Erbil and Ain al-Asad attacks by Shiite Iraqi armed factions.

A government source said that the U.S. will have a military response involved in the attacks against U.S. interests in Erbil and al-Anbar.

Coalition troops were injured in the 14-rocket attack that targeted the Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, a spokesperson for the Global Coalition to defeat Daesh/ISIS said on Wednesday.

The official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), Colonel Wayne Marotto, tweeted, "At approximately 12:30 PM local time, Ain Al-Assad Air Base was attacked by 14 rockets. The rockets landed on the base & perimeter. Force protection defensive measures were activated."

He added, "At this time, initial reports indicate three minor injuries. Damage is being assessed."

He later updated, "100 % accountability at Ain Al-Assad Air Base after a rocket attack. Two personnel sustained minor injuries. Damage still be assessed."

A security source revealed that seven rockets landed on the airbase hosting U.S. and other international troops in al-Anbar. The rockets were launched from al-Baghdadi sub-district in western al-Anbar.

Iraqi security forces encircled the sub-district of al-Baghdadi to pursue the group that carried out the attack on Ain al-Assad airbase in the west of Iraq earlier today, Wednesday.

"Iraqi security forces fully encircled al-Baghdadi sub-district to arrest the perpetrators," the source added, "a mosque was partially destroyed, and a house and a shop were burnt as a result for the U.S. response to the source of the fire."

Another source told Shafaq News agency that four houses and the vehicle carrying the rocket launcher were burnt in the U.S. response to the attack.

On July 5, the airbase was bombarded by three rockets, but no party claimed responsibility for the attack. The United States accuses Iran-backed armed groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops and interests in Iraq.