Shafaq News/ The C-RAM missile defense system managed to shoot down a drone above the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the system detected three drones, one of them was shot down inside the Green Zone.

He added that the technical team at the embassy disabled the other two drones.

C-RAM is an American system used to defend critical areas from bombs, missiles and even mortars by detonating them in the air using the M-61 Vulcan 20 mm hex-barrel rotary machine gun, capable of firing 4,500 rounds per minute with an effective range of 3,500 meters.