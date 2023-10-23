U.S. forces down three drones targeting their bases: source











Shafaq News/ U.S. aerial defenses intercepted a drone targeting al-Tanf military base, a key facility under the Global Coalition combating ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The source informed Shafaq News Agency that U.S. forces successfully downed three drones attempting to strike al-Tanf base. One of the drones managed to hit the base, but it was effectively neutralized. "Two drones reportedly attacked a coalition-affiliated base near the Jordanian border, east of al-Rukban camp. These drones were similarly neutralized away from their intended target," the source said. This comes shortly after the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, publicly denounced attacking the foreign forces stationing in Iraq." He directed security agencies to fulfill their duties by enforcing the law and tracking down those responsible for such attacks," a a press release by his bureau said. The al-Asad base in Anbar and the Harir base in Erbil have previously faced multiple drone attacks, claimed by an armed faction self-identified as the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq." Al-Tanf base is a military installation operated by an international coalition, led by the United States. Established in 2014, its primary mission is to confront ISIS in both Iraq and Syria. Located at the tri-border area of Syria, Iraq, and Jordan, the base is situated in Syria's Homs governorate.