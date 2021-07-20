U.S. embassy in Baghdad condemns the Sadr city explosion

Shafaq News/ The United States of America condemned today the attack that targeted Sadr City, in which dozens were killed and wounded, including children.

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad expressed in a statement today, "deep sadness over the horrific attack that took place in Baghdad yesterday."

"We strongly condemn everything that spoils the atmosphere of Eid al-Adha, and this cowardly terrorist act. Our heartfelt condolences to the victims and we pray for peace to their families, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement added.

It added, "We will continue to support our Iraqi partners as they seek to build a stable and peaceful future, and the lasting defeat of ISIS."