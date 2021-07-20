Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S. embassy in Baghdad condemns the Sadr city explosion

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-20T08:08:38+0000
U.S. embassy in Baghdad condemns the Sadr city explosion

Shafaq News/ The United States of America condemned today the attack that targeted Sadr City, in which dozens were killed and wounded, including children.

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad expressed in a statement today, "deep sadness over the horrific attack that took place in Baghdad yesterday."

"We strongly condemn everything that spoils the atmosphere of Eid al-Adha, and this cowardly terrorist act. Our heartfelt condolences to the victims and we pray for peace to their families, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement added.

It added, "We will continue to support our Iraqi partners as they seek to build a stable and peaceful future, and the lasting defeat of ISIS."

related

The Inside Story of the U.S. Embassy Attack in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-03 08:10:15
The Inside Story of the U.S. Embassy Attack in Baghdad

Rockets targeting U.S. Embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone

Date: 2020-12-20 20:40:27
Rockets targeting U.S. Embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone

Iran dismisses Trump's accusation that Tehran behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-24 06:41:30
Iran dismisses Trump's accusation that Tehran behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Sirens sounded at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-28 20:33:09
Sirens sounded at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad

The U.S. Embassy sent letter to Baghdad following al-Hashd’s raid on the Green Zone 

Date: 2021-06-03 11:22:05
The U.S. Embassy sent letter to Baghdad following al-Hashd’s raid on the Green Zone 

Rocket attack targets Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone 

Date: 2021-07-08 06:06:18
Rocket attack targets Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone 

Spokesperson of a "Resistance Faction" reveals the U.S. embassy location in the response equation

Date: 2021-07-08 15:08:34
Spokesperson of a "Resistance Faction" reveals the U.S. embassy location in the response equation