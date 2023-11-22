U.S. drone strikes hit Iraqi PMF base, casualties Reported

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, an American drone struck the headquarters of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Babel Governorate, southwest of Baghdad. According to a security source, the attack targeted the site in the Al-Saeedat area of Jurf Al-Sakhar, resulting in four PMF fighters being killed and two others sustaining injuries.

The U.S. Army's Central Command issued a statement confirming the strikes. "On the morning of November 22 in Iraq, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces conducted discrete, precision strikes against two facilities in Iraq. The strikes were in direct response to the attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces by Iran and Iran-backed groups, including the one in Iraq on November 21, which involved use of close-range ballistic missiles."

This development follows the official acknowledgment by U.S. forces of their responsibility for a previous attack on the Hezbollah Brigades and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq groups west of Baghdad.

Most of the attacks on Global Coalition bases in Iraq and Syria were by rockets or drones claimed by a group called "the Islamic Resistance in Iraq."

On Tuesday, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" declared the targeting of the American "Al-Shaddadi" base in Syria. In a statement, the armed factions reported that their fighters "successfully targeted the American occupation base in Al-Shaddadi, located south of the Syrian city of Al-Hasakah, with missiles, resulting in direct hits."

The statement did not provide further details on the nature of the attack or the extent of the damage caused.

In solidarity with Palestine, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Houthi forces in Yemen—three pro-Iranian groups—have conducted various operations, such as missile launches and drone attacks.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has intensified its attacks on American bases in Iraq and Syria, and the Ansar Allah group in Yemen launched missiles toward occupied territories, with Israel intercepting most of them.

In Lebanon, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah revolves around "Lebanon's right to liberate its lands." Approximately 85 Hezbollah members were killed in southern Lebanon confrontations, where they successfully destroyed Israeli watchtowers and military bases, inflicting casualties on Israeli soldiers.

Amidst these developments, Iran's persistent threats to expand the conflict have created a complex diplomatic landscape. Although the U.S. publicly supports Israel's right to self-defense, recent diplomatic efforts indicate a growing attempt to mitigate tensions.