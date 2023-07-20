U.S. criticizes Iraqi forces' failure to protect Swedish embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The U.S. Department of State expressed strong disapproval today over the failure of Iraqi forces to thwart enraged protesters from storming and setting ablaze the Swedish Embassy in the capital city.

In an official statement issued today, the Department of State condemned the lack of action on the part of Iraqi security forces to prevent the protesters' breach of the Swedish Embassy, stating, "It is unacceptable that the Iraqi security forces did not prevent the protesters from invading the Swedish embassy."

The United States has unequivocally denounced the attack on the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad.