U.S consul General in Erbil sends Farewell message to the people of Erbil

Shafaq News / The U.S. Consul General in Erbil, Robert Palladino, sent a shared farewell speech on the occasion of the end of his mission in the Kurdistan Region.

Palladino said in his message, "To my Dear Friends in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, my one-year diplomatic assignment to Kurdistan is ending, and although I must sadly say Farewell, please know that I will never forget you."

"Looking back at this past year, Kurdistan has changed me. Today I harbor such deep affection and admiration for the people of Kurdistan, and your hospitality and sustained embrace of me and my fellow Americans will not be forgotten."

He added, "Thank you for the friendships, memories, and significant work that we have accomplished together. Thank you also for sharing your wonderful culture, especially will miss the dolma and kufta!"

"I am leaving you in good hands , and I know you will give my successor a warm welcome. Please keep an eye on our social media platforms as we introduce our new Consul General in early August."

The American diplomat noted, "the Kurdistan Region has come a long way over the past thirty years and there is much to be proud of the democratic journey is long and difficult, but the United States will be there beside you. Please know that I will be your advocate in Washington and, if called again, stand ready to continue advancing our special relationship."

"You have earned a lifelong friend in me. The United States and the Kurdistan Region are, and will continue to be better together. Here are a few photographs I picked to represent some of my memories from my time here, and I hope you enjoy them", he concluded his message.