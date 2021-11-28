U.S. condemns ISIS attack against the Peshmerga in Garmyan 

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Consulate General in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, denounced the terrorist attack that targeted the Peshmerga forces yesterday, Saturday.

The Consulate tweeted earlier today, Sunday, "We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack conducted by ISIS yesterday against Peshmerga forces in the district of Kulejo in the Garmian area."

"The United States remains steadfast in its support for the Peshmerga and Iraqi security forces and their efforts to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS," it added, "We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the brave Peshmerga killed and injured in the attack."

Five were killed, and four others were injured in the double attack that targeted the Peshmerga forces in Garmyan late night Saturday.

A force from the Peshmerga engaged with a group of ISIS operatives in the district of Kafri yesterday, Saturday.

"Unfortunately, we have four injured Peshmerga In a cowardly attack today by ISIS terrorists on a guard post of the fifth infantry Peshmerga brigade in Kalan close to kolajo sector," the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs tweeted yesterday, "Peshmerga responded heavily, and everything is under control now."

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a military vehicle heading to the site of Kolajo was attacked by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The blast resulted in the death of five passengers, including a major, according to the source.