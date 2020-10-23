Iraq News

U.S. blacklisted Iran's ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2020-10-23T05:31:59+0000
Shafaq news/ The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it was imposing sanctions on six Iranian entities foe being “complicit in foreign interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.”

These included the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, two leaders of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Nabil Kaouk and Hassan Baghdadi.

The United States blacklisted Iraj Masjedi, Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq, saying he has for years overseen the training and support of Iraqi militia groups which are responsible for attacks on U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq.

“In his current capacity, Masjedi has exploited his position as the Iranian regime’s ambassador in Iraq to obfuscate financial transfers conducted for the benefit of the IRGC-QF,” Treasury said in a statement, referring to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to Reuters, The United States Treasury has also imposed sanctions on three new Iranian organizations in connection with an alleged disinformation campaign targeting the 2020 election, according to a statement issued late on Thursday.

The Treasury said the Bayan Rasaneh Gostar Institute was being sanctioned for being “complicit in foreign interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.” The Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU) and the International Union of Virtual Media (IUVM) were sanctioned because they are allegedly controlled by the already-sanctioned Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.


