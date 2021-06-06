U.S. ambassador to the U.N. expresses concern over the Makhmour camp attack

Shafaq News/ The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations expressed concern over the attack launched by Turkey on the Makhmour camp in Iraq for Turkish Kurdish refugees.

The United States ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfields, said in a tweet Yesterday, “Yesterday, I made it clear to Turkish officials that any attack targeting civilians in Makhmour refugee camp would be a violation of international and humanitarian law."

"I am deeply concerned about the violence near the camp, and I call on all parties to respect the rights of refugees," she added.

Yesterday, a Turkish drone bombarded the camp that shelters Kurdish refugees from Turkey.

The camp was set up in the 1990s when thousands of Kurds crossed the borders from Turkey in a move Ankara says was deliberately instigated by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened a few days ago that "Turkey will cleanse the Makhmour camp" for refugees in Iraq, warning of a further incursion of Turkish forces into Iraqi territory.