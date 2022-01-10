U.S. ambassador to al-Araji: we hope the government sees the light soon

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qasem al-Araji, on Monday received the U.S. ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Tueller, in his bureau in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. According to a readout issued by al-Araji's office, Tueller extended congratulations on the election of the Parliament Speaker and his deputies, hoping that the Iraqi Government takes place swiftly. The U.S. diplomat highlighted his country's endeavors to develop cooperation prospects with Iraq in the fields of energy, health, and education. Al-Araji discussed with his guest the political and security situation at the regional and international levels and the issue of al-Hol camp in the northeastern Syrian city of al-Hasakeh.

