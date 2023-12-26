U.S. ambassador describes groups attacking her country's troops as "terrorist"

Shafaq News/ The U.S. ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, on Tuesday described the groups attacking the U.S. troops stationed in Iraq as "terrorist", stressing that President Joe Biden's administration deems their safety a top priority.

"The President places no higher priority than the protection of American personnel serving in harm’s way," she wrote on X earlier today.

"U.S. and Coalition forces are in Iraq as guests of the Iraqi government," she added. "Attacks against them are attacks against Iraq and these attacks by terrorist groups must stop."

U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria have come under almost daily fire by the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a coalition of Iraqi Shiite factions that banded together last month to confront U.S. forces in rejection of Washington’s support for Israel.

The attacks are launched "in response to the crimes committed by the enemy against our people in Gaza".