U.S. Welcomes Qatar's $5 Billion Investment in Iraq, Commends President Barzani's Participation in Discussions

Shafaq News/ The United States has welcomed the visit of Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to Baghdad, which resulted in Qatar's announcement of its intention to invest $5 billion in various sectors in Iraq in the coming years.

Adam Hodge, NSC Spokesperson Adam Hodge, stated in a press release, " We welcome the visit of Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani to Baghdad on June 15. The United States fully supports Iraq's sovereignty, independence, and increasing integration into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the broader Arab region."

Hodge further highlighted Iraq's progress towards energy self-sufficiency and its efforts to connect its energy network with the networks of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Jordan, emphasizing the role of these infrastructure projects in President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East last year. He added that the United States actively facilitated and supported the realization of these projects.

The spokesperson also acknowledged the "landmark project signed earlier this year with TotalEnergies together with U.S. and Qatari companies includes natural gas capture, a project that will serve the needs of the Iraqi people while reducing emissions."

The statement expressed appreciation for the participation of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in the discussions, emphasizing the importance of enhancing coordination between Baghdad and Erbil.

During Sheikh Tamim's visit, several agreements were reached with the Qatari private sector in energy, electricity, and management of hotels and hospitals. The talks also focused on initiatives to strengthen economic relations in the region, including support for the interconnection of the electricity network in the Gulf and its connection to the southern Iraqi network.