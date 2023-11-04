U.S. Secretary of State to visit Baghdad amid escalating attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq

Shafaq News/ U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is scheduled to arrive in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Sunday.

This visit comes at a time when American military installations in Iraq and Syria have been repeatedly targeted by Iran-backed Iraqi factions.

A reliable government source informed Shafaq News Agency that "U.S. Secretary of State will undertake an official visit to the capital, Baghdad, on Sunday. During this visit, he will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein."

The source clarified that the visit aims to discuss regional developments in the aftermath of the conflict in Gaza.

It is anticipated that Secretary Blinken's discussions will emphasize the escalation of armed factions' attacks against American interests and targets.