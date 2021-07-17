Report

U.S. President to receive Al-Kadhimi on July 26

Shafaq News/ U.S. President Joe Biden will host Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the White House on 26th of July.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, the visit will highlight the strategic partnership between the two countries and advance bilateral cooperation under a 2008 agreement that governed the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq.

listing areas of common interest with Iraq, such as energy and health, Psaki said Biden looked forward to strengthening cooperation with Iraq on "security issues to include joint efforts to ensure the enduring defeat" of the ISIS.

About 3,000 soldiers of the Global Coalition forces are deployed in Iraq, including 2,500 American soldiers, to fight the ISIS organization.

