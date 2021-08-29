U.S. President congratulates Iraq on the successful hosting of Baghdad's Summit

Shafaq News/ The U.S. President, Joe Biden, commended Iraq's successful hosting of the "ground-breaking" summit held in Baghdad on Saturday, August 28, shedding light on the role of the Federal and Regional Governments in bolstering the ties of Iraq with its neighbors.

A statement by President Biden on the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership said, "I congratulate the Government of Iraq on hosting a successful and ground-breaking regional summit today. This kind of diplomacy has never been more important as we seek to ease tensions among neighboring states and expand cooperation across the Middle East, and Iraq’s leadership on this is historic."

"I also thank President Macron for his engagement and support for this summit," he added.

"The United States continues to stand with our partner Iraq as we work together toward greater stability across the Middle East. We remain committed to strengthening our bilateral relationship under the Strategic Framework Agreement."

"When Prime Minister al-Kadhimi and I met in the Oval Office last month, we discussed Iraq’s important role in the region and the significant efforts led by the Government of Iraq, including the Kurdistan Regional Government, to improve and strengthen the ties between Iraq and its neighbors."

"Diplomacy must be the first tool of our foreign policy, and we are grateful to have partners who share that vision," he concluded.

Several Middle Eastern leaders and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Baghdad on Saturday at a summit hosted by Iraq, which wants its neighbors to talk to each other instead of settling scores on its territory.

Heads of state attending included President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King Abdullah of Jordan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Macron. Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates sent their heads of government, and Turkey its foreign minister. Saudi Arabia is being represented by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.