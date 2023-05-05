U.S. Officials Criticized for Participating in Iraq Forum with "Known Terrorist"

Shafaq News/ The Long War Journal criticized the participation of U.S. Ambassador to Baghdad Alina L. Romanovsky and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf in the Iraq Forum, in the participation of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais Khazali as a "keynote speaker."

The U.S. Journal described Khazali as a "known terrorist" responsible for "arming, training and forming the deadly Iranian-backed militias that are known to have killed hundreds of U.S. troops in Iraq."

The report criticized the U.S. officials' participation in the forum and their interaction with Khazali, despite his "terrorist designation and history of attacks against U.S. and coalition forces."

The U.S. State Department lists Khazali as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. In addition, his group, Asiab Ahl al Haq, or the League of the Righteous, is listed as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Earlier this week, Leaf began an official visit to Iraq. She met Iraqi and Kurdish officials, including Iraqi PM Mohamed S. Al-Sudani and Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halboosi, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, and PM Masrour Barzani.