Shiite Coordination Framework Condemns Attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad as 'Terrorist'

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) condemned the attack that targeted the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, considering it "terrorist."

The Framework released a statement after an emergency meeting to discuss the security developments in the country, rejecting the "terrorist attacks targeting the country's security and sovereignty, regardless of their type, the target, and the pretext behind."

The Framework expressed support for the government and called for revealing all the details of "the suspicious incident that targeted the American embassy."

CF affirmed to spare no effort to maintain diplomatic missions' security and support the Iraqi authorities in fulfilling all international obligations.

On Friday, the U.S. Embassy in Iraq confirmed that it had been targeted with missiles.

The U.S. Embassy spokesperson issued a statement, saying, "At this point, no specific group has claimed responsibility, but indications are the attacks were initiated by Iran-aligned militias, which operate freely in Iraq."

The statement explained that at approximately 4:15 a.m., two missiles struck the embassy complex, and no casualties were reported until the moment.

"We again call on the Government of Iraq, as we have done on many occasions, to do all in its power to protect diplomatic and Coalition partner personnel and facilities."

The statement affirmed, "We reiterate that we reserve the right to self-defense and to protect our personnel anywhere in the world."