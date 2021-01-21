U.S. Embassy in Baghdad condemns Baghdad’ attacks

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-21T12:49:04+0000

Shafaq News/ The United States condemns twin suicide bombing that killed at least 28 people in Baghdad on Thursday. "The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the recent attacks in Tayaran Square in Baghdad today, which killed and injured dozens of innocent Iraqis," the embassy said in a statement. It added, "this cowardly and rash act approved the terrorism risks that facing millions of Iraqis. We offer our condolences to the families of the victims and we hope for a speedy recovery for the wounded."

related

U.S. Embassy in Baghdad called on Iraqi officials to take steps to prevent such attacks

Date: 2020-12-20 21:16:51