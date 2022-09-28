U.S. Embassy in Baghdad commemorates 3rd anniversary of the October uprising

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-28T18:07:48+0000

Shafaq News / The U.S. embassy in Baghdad commemorated on Wednesday the third anniversary of the October uprising. The Embassy said in a statement, "As we approach the three-year anniversary of the 2019 Tishreen protest movement and after nearly a year of protracted government formation since early elections, the governments of the United Kingdom and the United States express solidarity with the Iraqi people and their search for democratic reform. We are concerned that, despite months of internal negotiations, Iraq remains without a government empowered to address the governance and economic grievances that fueled the Tishreen protest movement, which in turn prompted early elections." "The road to reform cannot be paved with violence. The violence witnessed on August 29 and 30 cannot be allowed to recur. The only legitimate way to achieve reform and form a government responsive to the needs of the people is through constructive and inclusive dialogue." It added, "We urge all parties to engage in a peaceful, legal, and inclusive process with the aim of establishing a fully empowered government that can improve services, create jobs, cultivate national unity, and make the political system work better for all Iraqis." The statement concluded, "Ultimately, this is an Iraqi affair. How to resolve this political impasse is for Iraqis and only Iraqis to decide. But as friends, we urge all Iraqi parties to respect the institutions of the state and allow them to function – and to address peacefully and effectively the call for reform of the system so that it is truly accountable to the Iraqi people."

