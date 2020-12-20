U.S. Embassy in Baghdad called on Iraqi officials to take steps to prevent such attacks

Shafaq News/ US Embassy in Iraq condemned the rocket attack on its compound in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Sunday, saying it resulted in minor damage but no casualties or injuries.

The embassy called on all Iraqi political and governmental leaders to take steps to prevent such attacks and hold accountable those responsible.

At least Eight Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone in an attack targeting the U.S. Embassy, Iraqi security media cell said on Sunday.

The Iraqi cell said that an “outlaw group” fired rockets at Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday.

The rockets launched from Al-Rashid camp and hit Al-Qadisiyah buildings in a residential complex inside the Green Zone, damaging the buildings and cars and wounded one Iraqi soldier, the statement said.

Sirens blared from the embassy compound inside the zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions.

An anti-rocket system (C-RAM) diverted two of the rockets, said a security official to Shafaq News Agency.

U.S. officials blame Iran-backed militia for regular rocket attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq, including near the embassy in Baghdad. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.