U.S. Assistant Secretary visits Baghdad to bolster anti-corruption efforts

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, announced that Elizabeth Rosenberg, the Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, has arrived in Baghdad.

"Glad to welcome Treasury A/S Rosenberg to Baghdad for key meetings with government leaders and the Central Bank of Iraq. Progress on international anti-money laundering and banking reform will help combat corruption and support international invest in Iraq." Romanowski wrote on X platform.