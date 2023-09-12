U.S. Assistant Secretary visits Baghdad to bolster anti-corruption efforts

U.S. Assistant Secretary visits Baghdad to bolster anti-corruption efforts
2023-09-12T18:05:49+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, announced that Elizabeth Rosenberg, the Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, has arrived in Baghdad.

"Glad to welcome Treasury A/S Rosenberg to Baghdad for key meetings with government leaders and the Central Bank of Iraq. Progress on international anti-money laundering and banking reform will help combat corruption and support international invest in Iraq." Romanowski wrote on X platform.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon