U.S. Ambassador to Iraq visited Erbil today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-25T17:52:42+0000
U.S. Ambassador to Iraq visited Erbil today

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, visited the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil today, Thursday, and met with the President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, the regional Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, and  regional Minister of Interior, Reber Ahmed.

A statement of the US embassy in Iraq said that the meetings covered a range of issues, including U.S. support to the regional and federal governments in the wake of the February 15 rocket attacks in Erbil, as well as regional relations and support for implementation of the Sinjar agreement and the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of IDPs to their homes.

They also discussed the KRG’s budget negotiations with the government of Iraq as well as relations between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and Kurdistan Democratic Party.

 Tueller emphasized the importance of a unified Iraqi Kurdistan Region and government as "the best way to serve its people, recover economically, and provide for security and a strong business investment climate." 

The U.S. Ambassador stressed the importance of freedom of expression and press, noting that the U.S. remains committed to working with the KRG and civil society on the issue and in ensuring a strong relationship with the Biden administration.

Ambassador Tueller also visited the General Director of Erbil International Airport Ahmed, Hushyar Mohamedameen, along with Erbil Air Base Commander, Colonel Scott Desormeaux. 

"The United States is committed to continuing its work with airport authorities to provide necessary security and technical assistance to this vital transportation hub," Tueller said. 

The U.S. Ambassador concluded his visit with a meeting with Kar Group President, Baz Kareem, during which the two discussed the importance of diversifying and modernizing the Kurdistan Region’s energy infrastructure and energy market.

