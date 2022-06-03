U.S. Ambassador to Iraq: the UN and the UK are crucial partners in our multifaceted relationship with Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the new U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, met with the U.N. Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and U.K. Ambassador Mark Bryson-Richardson.

According to the U.S. embassy, Romanowski noted her appreciation for the U.N. and the U.K.'s coordination with the United States and the rest of the international community to "support a stable, prosperous, democratic, and unified Iraq."

"The UN and the UK are crucial partners in our multifaceted relationship with Iraq to advance our many shared interests, including Iraq's stability and sovereignty, economic empowerment, anti-corruption efforts, energy independence, climate, the protection of human rights, and our commitment to ensure humanitarian assistance for those in need." She said.

Yesterday, Ambassador Romanowski presented her credentials to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Iraq to President Barham Salih and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

She later met with Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to discuss the U.S.-Iraq strategic partnership.

Romanowski thanked President Salih, PM al-Kadhimi, and Minister Hussein for "their warm reception," reiterating the" U.S. commitment to the bilateral relationship with Iraq under the Strategic Framework Agreement, which defines Iraq as one of America's most important and strategic partners in the region."

Last April, Doug Silliman, president of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington and former ambassador to Iraq and Kuwait, told The National that Romanowski's Iraq mission would be starkly different.

"She is going to step into the middle of what is a difficult government formation process," Silliman said.

Silliman said Romanowski's experience would work in her favor, including her extensive interagency experience within the U.S. government, State and Defence Departments, and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

"She can see the different aspects of the problem," he said. "And in Iraq, it's absolutely crucial that you're looking at intelligence issues, military issues, political issues, economic issues, trade issues, humanitarian and other kinds of business issues."

"Bolstering Iraq's independence and advancing citizen rights will be a top priority in my engagements," she told the Senate foreign relations committee.

"I will encourage Iraq's political, economic, and civil society leaders to focus on building a prosperous and resilient" nation. She added