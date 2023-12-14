U.S. Ambassador commends Iraqi authorities for arrests in embassy attack

Shafaq News/ U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, commended Iraqi authorities for their announcement of the arrest of individuals responsible for the recent attacks on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

"We commend Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the Iraqi Security services, and the judiciary on successfully apprehending a number of those responsible for the terrorist attacks against our Embassy, NSS and other government buildings." The ambassador said on the X platform.

"The U.S. is committed to close coordination with the Iraqi Government to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice, U.S. personnel who are present in country at Iraq's invitation are safe, and Iraq's sovereignty and independence are protected." She added.

Last week, an attack targeted the U.S. embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad.

No specific group has claimed responsibility, but the Embassy's spokesperson said, "indications are the attacks were initiated by Iran-aligned militias, which operate freely in Iraq."

The Iraqi authorities condemned the attack, pledging to protect the diplomatic missions.

Earlier today, Maj. Gen. Yehia Rasool, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said in a statement that the attack that occurred on December 7, 2023, which targeted the United States Embassy, the headquarters of the National Security Service, and other government buildings, is "an attack on the security and sovereignty of Iraq."

"Such attacks cannot be condoned or tolerated due to the serious threat they pose to the country's security and stability. These actions result in damage to Iraq's reputation and dignity, raising questions about its credibility as a sovereign state capable of fulfilling international obligations and ensuring the safety of its citizens and residents, particularly diplomatic missions." He added.

Rasool pointed out that the security services have investigated the incident to identify the perpetrators and ensure they are brought to justice.

He revealed that the Iraqi security services successfully identified the perpetrators and apprehended several individuals, some connected to certain security services.

"The competent authorities also succeeded in locating individuals who assisted the perpetrators and provided logistical support for the execution of the attack, as well as facilitating their evacuation from the area. These individuals have been detained, and legal action is being taken against them." He said.