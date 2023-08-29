U.S. 82nd airborne division to deploy in central command area, including Iraq

Shafaq News / The U.S. 82nd Airborne Division will undertake a deployment mission in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, which includes Iraq, during the fall of this year, according to the American newspaper "Fayetteville Observer."

The American report noted that this military deployment is part of the regular rotation process among U.S. Army divisional forces. The 82nd Airborne Division will replace the 185th Reconnaissance Airborne Division of the National Guard in Mississippi.

The report quoted a press release as saying that about 1,500 soldiers, aircraft, and ground equipment from the "Fort Bragg" division in North Carolina will continue their operations as part of "Operation Inherent Resolve," providing advice, assistance, and enabling partner forces in the region.

The report highlighted that the mission of the Joint Task Force assigned to "Operation Inherent Resolve" is to defeat ISIS through local partners in Iraq and Syria.

As part of the preparations for this deployment, the 82nd Airborne Division completed over 1,800 flight hours and conducted three major collective training exercises.

Colonel Kirsten Schuining, the commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, was quoted as saying that his troops are ready to assume the mission "and continue to enhance our security cooperation" with partner forces.

Colonel Schuining explained, "Our soldiers and aviators are training hard, and they are ready to enhance our enduring commitment to the security and regional defense of our regional partners."