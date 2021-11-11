Shafaq News/ The Iraqi judiciary announced issuing two-year prison sentences against the Director-General of the Tax Authority and several employees.

The media center of the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement that the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court in Baghdad's Karkh/Federal Appeal Presidency issued, today, a two-year prison sentence against the Director-General of the Tax Authority in Iraq and the heads of departments.

It added that the judgment following the severe damages that resulted in from not calculating the taxes incurred by the KeyCard company, noting that the decision was issued per Article 340 of the Iraqi Penal Code.