Shafaq News/ A cluster bomb explosion killed two soldiers of the Iraqi army today, Wednesday, in Southern Iraq.

A source told Shafaq News Agency a cluster bomb exploded in a construction site in al-Juwayda area of the Basra governorate.

The blast killed two soldiers and injured another, the source added.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent knew that the victims are soldiers from Dhi Qar governorate, South of Iraq.