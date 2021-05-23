Report

Two terrorists specializing in displacing citizens arrested in Tikrit

Date: 2021-05-23T12:20:34+0000
Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell(SMC) reported on Sunday that two terrorists specializing in targeting, bombing, and displacing citizens were arrested in Tikrit, the center of the Saladin governorate, indicating that they had targeted a local official and participated in armed clashes in 2015.

The SMC said in a statement, “During a security operation in Saladin under the direct supervision and field follow-up of the intelligence agent, the detachments of the Intelligence and Federal Investigations Agency were able to apprehend two ISIS terrorists wanted according to the provisions of the Article 4/Terrorism.”

It clarified, “The two terrorists are part of a cell that displaces, bombs and targets security forces and the citizens of Tikrit. During preliminary investigations, they admitted having participated in several terrorist acts including targeting security forces with explosive devices, and targeting the car of the President of the Municipal Council of Tikrit. One of them also took part in the clashes with the security forces at the University of Tikrit in 2015.”

The SMC statement indicated that their statements have been recorded and legal actions were taken against them.

