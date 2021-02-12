Report
Two terrorists killed and another arrested in Diyala and Al-Anbar
Date: 2021-02-12T12:43:36+0000
Shafaq News / The military Intelligence agency announced that two terrorists had been killed in Khanaqin district, Diyala Governorate.
In a statement, the agency said that the Third Regiment's force, the 20th Infantry Brigade launched several mortar strikes and combed areas in the district, indicating that two terrorists were killed.
Furthermore, the agency revealed that a third terrorist was arrested in a separate operation in al-Anbar.
