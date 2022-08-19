Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two terrorists arrested in al-Anbar and Kirkuk 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-19T18:14:51+0000
Two terrorists arrested in al-Anbar and Kirkuk 

Shafaq News / The Iraqi intelligence agency announced arresting two terrorists on Friday.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that the two terrorists were separately arrested in al-Anbar and Kirkuk. 

In the same context, the agency's units in al-Anbar governorate discovered a 200-meters long tunnel, used by terrorist gangs to hide and hold hostages.

In addition, explosive substances, ammunition, and military equipment were found in the tunnel and dealt with by the Explosive ordnance disposal squads.

related

Two terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-09 13:21:41
Two terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Iraqi forces kill two terrorists in Al-Anbar

Date: 2022-06-08 21:11:40
Iraqi forces kill two terrorists in Al-Anbar

Security forces detain two terrorists and a criminal wanted for GTA and homicide

Date: 2021-06-12 11:06:32
Security forces detain two terrorists and a criminal wanted for GTA and homicide

Terrorists sentenced to death in Iraq

Date: 2021-12-01 18:16:51
Terrorists sentenced to death in Iraq

Three terrorists are arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-08-17 09:30:40
Three terrorists are arrested in Saladin

Three terrorists apprehended in Samarra and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-06-15 11:08:27
Three terrorists apprehended in Samarra and Kirkuk

Two terrorists arrested in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-12-28 19:22:46
Two terrorists arrested in al-Anbar

Iraqi security forces thwart a terrorist attack in Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-27 20:17:25
Iraqi security forces thwart a terrorist attack in Baghdad