Two terrorists arrested in al-Anbar and Kirkuk 

Shafaq News / The Iraqi intelligence agency announced arresting two terrorists on Friday.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that the two terrorists were separately arrested in al-Anbar and Kirkuk.

In the same context, the agency's units in al-Anbar governorate discovered a 200-meters long tunnel, used by terrorist gangs to hide and hold hostages.

In addition, explosive substances, ammunition, and military equipment were found in the tunnel and dealt with by the Explosive ordnance disposal squads.