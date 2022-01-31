Two terrorists arrested in Nineveh

Shafaq News / The Intelligence agency announced arresting an ISIS leader and his assistant in Nineveh governorate.

The agency said in a statement that the terrorist confessed to working in Diwan al-Jund, participating in attacks against al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) in Makhoul mountain, as well as the Mosul battle against the Iraqi security forces, in addition to heading an ISIS battalion and coming back to Baghdad in 2019 to gather information and carry our terrorist attacks.

The other terrorist confessed to working at Diwan al-Shurta al-Islamiyah (the Islamic police), and participating in terrorist attacks in Makhoul mountains, as well as the Mosul battle.

The appropriate legal measures were taken against the two terrorists, according to the statement.