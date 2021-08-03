Report

Two terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-03T21:19:44+0000
Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell announced arresting two terrorists and seizing a rocket launchpad and ammunition in Kirkuk, Diyala, and Samarra.

The cell said in a statement the perpetrators who were arrested in Kirkuk are wanted by the judiciary following Article 4 of terrorism.

The cell added that the Military Intelligence Division detachments in the First Division managed to seize a rocket launcher, ammunition containers in Diyala.

The terrorists were handed over to the concerned authorities, while the bomb squads dismantled the explosive devices and ammunition, according to the statement.

