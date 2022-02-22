Report

Two terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2022-02-22T19:50:06+0000
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kirkuk Operations Command announced the arrest of ISIS members in the Governorate.

The Command said that a joint force of intelligence, police, and national security apprehended two ISIS members in Kirkuk transporting weapons and foodstuffs to terrorist gangs.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Its fighters are making a comeback with kidnap and killing; one of the massive reactivation incidents was when two ISIS men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on January 2021, killing at least 32 people in Iraq’s first extensive suicide bombing for three years.

