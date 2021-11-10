Two terrorists arrested in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended two terrorists wanted by the Judiciary for charges related to terrorism, a statement by the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Wednesday.

SMS said that a terrorist was caught at al-Shaab checkpoint by the Baghdad Police Department.

The terrorist was identified upon checking his name on the department's database, SMC added.

"The checkpoint at Taji shore arrested another terrorist wanted for Terrorism charges after conducting a rigorous inspection," the statement added, "legal proceedings were initiated against the arrestees in accordance with the laws in force."