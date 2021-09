Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell announced arresting two terrorists and seizing explosive devices in al-Anbar and Nineveh governorates.

The cell said in a statement that a terrorist who previously attacked the security forces was arrested in Rutba in al-Anbar.

The statement added the other terrorist was arrested in the Nimrud area, in Nineveh governorate.

Moreover, 65 explosive devices were seized in Anah district in al-Anbar, and the bomb squads managed to dismantle them safely.