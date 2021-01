Shafaq News/ A security source reported on Monday that two Iraqi soldiers were killed in the outskirts of Buhriz sub-district, south of Baquba, Diyala governorate center.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "two soldiers were killed by an ISIS sniper south of Buhriz sub-district."

Military forces responded to the attacking group and forced them to flee the area.

The areas of Southern Buhriz witness frequent attacks by ISIS militants on civilian and military targets.