Two soldiers injured in an ISIS attack on a military checkpoint

Shafaq News/ Two soldiers were injured in an ISIS attack earlier today, Tuesday, in an ISIS attack at the outskirts of Khanaqin district, 105 kilometers to the northeast of Baqubah.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS operatives attacked a security checkpoint of the Iraqi army in Halwan, west Khanaqin.

"The troops responded to the fire source and clashed with the attackers," the source added.

"The attack resulted in two injuries. Other army forces rushed to the site to back up the stationed troops."

The outskirts of Khanaqin have been frequently attacked since the withdrawal of the Peshmarga forces in 2017.