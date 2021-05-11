Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two soldiers injured in an ISIS attack on a military checkpoint

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-11T20:01:42+0000
Two soldiers injured in an ISIS attack on a military checkpoint

Shafaq News/ Two soldiers were injured in an ISIS attack earlier today, Tuesday, in an ISIS attack at the outskirts of Khanaqin district, 105 kilometers to the northeast of Baqubah.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS operatives attacked a security checkpoint of the Iraqi army in Halwan, west Khanaqin.

"The troops responded to the fire source and clashed with the attackers," the source added.

"The attack resulted in two injuries. Other army forces rushed to the site to back up the stationed troops."

The outskirts of Khanaqin have been frequently attacked since the withdrawal of the Peshmarga forces in 2017.

related

About 500 ISIS members are still in Iraq, former Minister of Interior said

Date: 2021-01-25 12:04:08
About 500 ISIS members are still in Iraq, former Minister of Interior said

ISIS attacks in Jalawla

Date: 2020-07-30 07:17:38
ISIS attacks in Jalawla

US-led Coalition delivers the Iraqi Army 83 vehicles as a part of supporting Iraq in confronting ISIS

Date: 2021-05-01 19:52:02
US-led Coalition delivers the Iraqi Army 83 vehicles as a part of supporting Iraq in confronting ISIS

Two ISIS terrorists arrested in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-15 11:42:53
Two ISIS terrorists arrested in al-Anbar

ISIS attack the Iraqi army in Nineveh

Date: 2020-11-30 11:14:03
ISIS attack the Iraqi army in Nineveh

For the third time in a raw ISIS set fire to agricultural areas in Qarachogh

Date: 2020-05-17 10:30:55
For the third time in a raw ISIS set fire to agricultural areas in Qarachogh

PMF looking for mystery’s answer

Date: 2020-05-26 12:59:06
PMF looking for mystery’s answer

ISIS return to Iraq is just a ‘DREAM”, head of the Iraqi National Security Agency

Date: 2021-02-09 18:23:16
ISIS return to Iraq is just a ‘DREAM”, head of the Iraqi National Security Agency