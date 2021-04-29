Report

Two soldiers dead and two injured in a traffic accident in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-04-29T18:12:20+0000
Two soldiers dead and two injured in a traffic accident in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Two soldiers perished, and two others were injured in a traffic accident in Al-Nakheeb district, al-Anbar, today, Thursday.

The Director of al-Rutba Police Department, Brigadier-General Ayman Abdul Hamid, told Shafaq News Agency that their vehicle flipped off the road when the tire blew up.

The bodies of the two dead soldiers and their injured colleagues were transferred to a nearby hospital, Abdul Hamid added.

Al-Rutba Police chief denied the reports that emerged on social media about attacking a unit of the Iraqi army.

