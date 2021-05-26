Two sisters arrested for ISIS ties in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Interior’s agency for Intelligence and Federal Investigations apprehended on Wednesday two siblings who operated in ISIS’s Diwan al-Hisba in the Kirkuk sector.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said in a statement today that the two sisters are wanted by the judiciary in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism for ties with the terrorist organization.

“Upon preliminary inquiries, the two terrorists confessed to their affiliation with ISIS. In addition, the two arrestees descend from a terrorist organization, and they have two brothers who served as commanders in ISIS, one of whom was arrested by the security forces in the liberation battles.”

“The confessions of the arrestees were documented, and legal proceedings were filed against them,” SMC added.