Shafaq News / Unknown gunmen kidnapped two citizens in a suburb of Saladin Governorate today, Wednesday.

A security source informed Shafaq News Agency, "An armed group of five people wearing military uniforms kidnapped two civilians."

The source added, "The two civilians were tending their flocks in Al-Asali area of Al-Daur district in Saladin, "noting that the kidnapping group drove the shepherds at gunpoint to an unknown destination.