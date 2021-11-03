Two sentenced to prison on charges of human trafficking

Shafaq News/ Nineveh Criminal Court issued a ten-year prison sentence against the former director of the real estate registration Department and his assistants for forging a property belonging to the Mosul Municipality.

The Media Center of the Supreme Judicial Council explained in a statement that the defendants were involved in registering real estate No. 124 in the Southern Nineveh District, which belongs to the Mosul Municipality, in the name of Al-Hadbaa Cooperative Society, which is a fake register that does not exist in the official records.

It added that the court issued its ruling based on legal evidence.

However, Wasit Criminal Court issued two six-years prison sentences against two convicts, and a fine of ten million dinars on charges of human trafficking.

The center also stated in a second statement that the convicts were involved in such acts after they went from the city of Essaouira to Duhok governorate to sell human organs, as the first sold one of his kidneys for eight million five hundred thousand dinars, while the second convict lured a person to donate his kidneys.

The sentences against the convicts are based on Article 18 of Law No. 11 of 2016 on Human Organ Transplant Operations and the Prevention of Trafficking them, and following Articles of Participation 47, 48, and 49 of the Penal Code.