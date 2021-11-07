Two security officers injured in a fire exchange with an ISIS group in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Two security officers were injured in a late-night fire exchange with an ISIS group in al-Abbara sub-district, 30 kilometers to the northeast of Baquba, Diyala's capital city.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a sniper shot a thermographic camera near a police station in the Zahra village at the outskirts of the sub-district.

"The police officers responded to the source of the fire," the source added, "Immediately, a force from the Rapid Response squad launched a search campaign in the nearby orchards. The force encountered thr attackers and engaged with them. The fire exchange resulted in wounding two officers, while the attackers fled to an unknown destination."