Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two security officers injured in a fire exchange with an ISIS group in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-07T06:57:11+0000
Two security officers injured in a fire exchange with an ISIS group in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Two security officers were injured in a late-night fire exchange with an ISIS group in al-Abbara sub-district, 30 kilometers to the northeast of Baquba, Diyala's capital city.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a sniper shot a thermographic camera near a police station in the Zahra village at the outskirts of the sub-district.

"The police officers responded to the source of the fire," the source added, "Immediately, a force from the Rapid Response squad launched a search campaign in the nearby orchards. The force encountered thr attackers and engaged with them. The fire exchange resulted in wounding two officers, while the attackers fled to an unknown destination."

related

ISIS attacks the federal police in Diyala, kills three officers

Date: 2021-04-23 07:13:47
ISIS attacks the federal police in Diyala, kills three officers

ISIS snipers wound an Iraqi Soldier in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-30 06:08:43
ISIS snipers wound an Iraqi Soldier in Diyala

An officer injured in an ISIS attack in Abu Saida district

Date: 2020-12-18 16:02:58
An officer injured in an ISIS attack in Abu Saida district

Iraqi forces were pursuing ISIS militants in Diyala and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-20 10:13:27
Iraqi forces were pursuing ISIS militants in Diyala and Kirkuk

To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

Date: 2020-11-08 14:06:17
To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

Diyala demands radical solutions to security gaps at the borders with Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-18 16:39:00
Diyala demands radical solutions to security gaps at the borders with Kurdistan

ISIS returned to Kidnappings’ plans in Saladin and Diyala

Date: 2021-03-22 07:25:35
ISIS returned to Kidnappings’ plans in Saladin and Diyala

Diyala attack: military site recaptured by the army, four killed

Date: 2021-09-12 20:53:33
Diyala attack: military site recaptured by the army, four killed