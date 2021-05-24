Report

Two rockets landed near Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-24T12:56:53+0000
Shafaq News/ A rocket attack reportedly targeted Ain al-Assad airbase in al-Anbar governorate in western Iraq earlier today, Monday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that two Katyusha rockets landed this evening near al-Moasasa neighborhood in the eastern al-Baghdadi area in the vicinity of the airbase.

The attack resulted in no casualties, according to the source.

A Commander of the Tribal Mobilization in al-Anbar, Qatari al-Obaidi, said that a rocket targeting Ain Al-Assad airbase landed in the east of al-Baghdadi sub-district without causing human casualties.

Al-Obaidi said that a security force rushed to the site and launched an investigation into this "unacceptable" deed.

