Shafaq News/ Two rockets reportedly hit the Victoria Airbase in the Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the C-RAM system installed inside the airport failed to abort the attack, and both rockets landed inside the Airbase.

The military compartment of the Airport houses both International, including U.S. troops, and Iraqi forces.

The attack comes within minutes from a similar attack on the Balad Airbase in the Saladin Governorate.