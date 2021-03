Shafaq News / Two Katyusha rockets fell inside Iraq's Balad air base, 80 km north of Baghdad, which houses U.S. forces. A security source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source said, "Two Katyusha rockets landed on an empty yard in the northwestern part of Balad Air Base in Saladin Governorate but caused no casualties."

The two rockets were launched with a mobile rocket launcher from Al-Jizani area of Al-Khalis district in Diyala governorate. The Source added.