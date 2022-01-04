Two prominent terrorists arrested in Kirkuk 

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell revealed that the intelligence agency had arrested two ISIS terrorists south of Kirkuk.

The Cell said in a statement that the terrorists were arrested in a special operation, in which several security agencies were involved.

According to the statement, the arrestees were working as financial managers for the terrorist organization, and oversaw all its money transactions.

They were also responsible for persuading youth through social media platforms to join ISIS, as by the statement.