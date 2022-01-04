Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two prominent terrorists arrested in Kirkuk 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-04T13:51:43+0000
Two prominent terrorists arrested in Kirkuk 

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell revealed that the intelligence agency had arrested two ISIS terrorists south of Kirkuk.

The Cell said in a statement that the terrorists were arrested in a special operation, in which several security agencies were involved.

According to the statement, the arrestees were working as financial managers for the terrorist organization, and oversaw all its money transactions.

They were also responsible for persuading youth through social media platforms to join ISIS, as by the statement.

related

Arabs attempt to seize land owned by Kurds in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-02 13:49:39
Arabs attempt to seize land owned by Kurds in Kirkuk

Kirkuk police arrests two men for planting explosive devices

Date: 2021-04-08 06:24:13
Kirkuk police arrests two men for planting explosive devices

Kirkuk activists light candles honoring the victims of Baghdad explosions

Date: 2021-01-22 16:49:02
Kirkuk activists light candles honoring the victims of Baghdad explosions

ISIS kills a police officer in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-08-30 18:04:03
ISIS kills a police officer in Kirkuk

Terrorist cell members are arrested in Kirkuk, statement says

Date: 2021-05-31 10:12:05
Terrorist cell members are arrested in Kirkuk, statement says

Two ISIS terrorists arrested in an air-drop operation in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-11-15 12:32:01
Two ISIS terrorists arrested in an air-drop operation in Kirkuk

Security developments in Kirkuk and Saladin

Date: 2020-09-19 14:57:17
Security developments in Kirkuk and Saladin

Counterfeiter caught in possession of 160 thousand dollars of fake bills in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-05-17 12:38:05
Counterfeiter caught in possession of 160 thousand dollars of fake bills in Kirkuk