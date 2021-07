Shafaq News/ A security source reported, on Tuesday, that two policemen were killed in an armed attack north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Two policemen were killed in an armed attack in an orchard of Tal Al-Tasah in Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad."

He added that the two victims, that are brothers, were not killed during their duty, and they were wearing civilian clothes, suggesting that ISIS militants were behind the attack.