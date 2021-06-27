Report

Two policemen injured in an explosion northeast of Baquba

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-27T10:52:29+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that two policemen were injured in an explosion on the outskirts of Al-Abbara district, northeast of Baquba.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device placed on the side of an agricultural road east of Al-Abbara, exploded on a patrol belonging to the Fifth Regiment of Diyala Emergency Police, injuring two policemen.

 The source added that Police forces rushed to the scene and launched a combing campaign in the vicinity of the accident in search of the perpetrators. 

Al-Abbara district (15 km northeast of Baqubah) is one of the hot spots that have witnessed continuous attacks and security incidents over the past years, due to its rugged geographical nature and vast area.

